Square Token Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Square Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Square Token has a total market cap of $48,059.34 and approximately $4.09 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Square Token has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.02314837 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $21.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

