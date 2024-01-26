St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,347.50 ($17.12).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 850 ($10.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

LON STJ traded up GBX 24.40 ($0.31) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 670.80 ($8.52). 1,254,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 663.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 780.54. The company has a market cap of £3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,027.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 597.18 ($7.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,310 ($16.65).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

