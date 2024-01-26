St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,347.50 ($17.12).
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 850 ($10.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on St. James’s Place
St. James’s Place Price Performance
About St. James’s Place
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than St. James’s Place
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Snowflake breaks resistance hinting at momentum shift
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- What makes Textron a must-own aerospace stock for 2024?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is Nike consolidating before a fresh rally?
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.