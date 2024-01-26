Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.43. The stock had a trading volume of 245,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,627. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

