Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

STLD opened at $115.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.90.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,364,000 after acquiring an additional 510,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after buying an additional 309,009 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,181,000 after buying an additional 78,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

