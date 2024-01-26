Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $116.14, but opened at $110.08. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $114.67, with a volume of 457,224 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after buying an additional 86,902 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

