Steve D. Cooper Sells 206,040 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $372,932.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,923,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Stop Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $1.98 on Friday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

One Stop Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 238,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.