Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $70.68, but opened at $74.00. Stifel Financial shares last traded at $73.18, with a volume of 145,705 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 23.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 33.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.21.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

