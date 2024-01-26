Stock Buyback Plan Declared by United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Board of Directors

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.92.

NYSE:URI opened at $651.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $534.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $658.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 40.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

