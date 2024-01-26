Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,393 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 122% compared to the typical volume of 1,528 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,170,000 after purchasing an additional 170,088 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,609,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.64. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $52.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.