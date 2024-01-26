Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,983 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 196% compared to the average daily volume of 1,009 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,281,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,738 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $22,903,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after buying an additional 2,184,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 566.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,401 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. 430,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,958. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.76. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

