StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.