StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CPE opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.51. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

