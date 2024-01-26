StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.90% and a negative net margin of 95.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

