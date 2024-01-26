StockNews.com Upgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Strong-Buy

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 3.1 %
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $246.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.33 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 711,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.
About Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.
