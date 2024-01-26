StockNews.com Upgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Strong-Buy

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.87 million, a P/E ratio of -33.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $246.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.33 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 711,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

