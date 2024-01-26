StockNews.com Upgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to “Hold”

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
MakeMyTrip Stock Performance
MMYT stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
