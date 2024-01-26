StockNews.com Upgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to “Hold”

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

MMYT stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 89.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 444.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

