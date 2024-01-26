Stride (NYSE:LRN) PT Raised to $65.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

NYSE LRN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. Stride has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $1,302,219 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stride by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 5.2% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Stride by 126.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

