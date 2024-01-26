Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $62.09, but opened at $69.00. Stride shares last traded at $59.62, with a volume of 425,878 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Insider Activity

In other Stride news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stride news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,909.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $1,302,219. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

