Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

LRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66. Stride has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stride will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stride news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,909.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stride by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stride by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,233 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 16.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 4.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 693,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

