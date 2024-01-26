Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases 6,319 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 47,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 25,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays cut shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.34.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $194.17 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

