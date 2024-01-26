Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.16. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

SLF stock opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 166.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.5637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 54.48%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

