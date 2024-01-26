Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Shares Down 1.3%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.16 and last traded at C$6.17. Approximately 5,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 7,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.25.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.85.

About Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split

(Get Free Report)

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.