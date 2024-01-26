Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Shares Down 1.3%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.16 and last traded at C$6.17. Approximately 5,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 7,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.25.
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$23.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.85.
About Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.