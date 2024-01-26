SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) Short Interest Update

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, an increase of 13,770.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SIVPQ traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.26. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVPQ. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.29.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

