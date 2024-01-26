Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Shares Down 1.6%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $13.15. 2,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers various sawn wood products; wood solutions for industrial buildings comprise construction timber, outer panels, dimensionally planed timber, laths, base rafters, planks, and shaped timber products; wood solutions for merchants include joists, batten, and untreated and painted outer panel, as well as pressure-impregnated wood products; and marine and land transportation services, including forwarding services using RoRo vessels, container express, and road and rail.
