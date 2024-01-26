Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.88

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 1059511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 33,867 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 103,222 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

