T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $32,130,913.50 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $32,070,491.40.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $31,667,027.70.

On Friday, January 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $31,723,551.60.

On Monday, January 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40.

On Thursday, January 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $162.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.05. The stock has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

