TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.81

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.81 and traded as high as $11.72. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 2,574 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
TAT Technologies Price Performance
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter.
TAT Technologies Company Profile
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
