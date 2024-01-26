TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 20.69%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. TE Connectivity updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.82 EPS.
TE Connectivity Price Performance
TEL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.28. 395,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,589. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.45. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.83. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $216,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
