Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trex were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Trading Down 0.6 %

Trex stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.88. 39,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,958. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

