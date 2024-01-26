Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 6,914 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 10.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 7.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE OGS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.