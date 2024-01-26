Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.61. 278,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,150. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.76.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.