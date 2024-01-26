Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $146.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Approximately 3,977,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 5,975,429 shares.The stock last traded at $169.78 and had previously closed at $174.34.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.58.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.10. The company has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

