Textron (NYSE:TXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Textron’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Textron updated its FY24 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

TXT opened at $86.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

