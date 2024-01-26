The Cigna Group (CI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.52 per share for the quarter. The Cigna Group has set its FY24 guidance at $28 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Cigna Group to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.
The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.9 %
CI stock opened at $298.63 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $319.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.
The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
