The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.87

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $7.93. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 11,126 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The GDL Fund by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in The GDL Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

