The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.87

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $7.93. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 11,126 shares trading hands.
The GDL Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.
The GDL Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of The GDL Fund
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The GDL Fund
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- ASML reaches inflection point with 100% upside in sight
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation: One to buy, one to let fly?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Can Palantir overcome doubts amid triple-digit earnings growth?
Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.