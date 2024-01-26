The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Trading Down 1.5%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 14,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 69,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The Glimpse Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 184.39% and a negative return on equity of 109.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

About The Glimpse Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Glimpse Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 193,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 93,478 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.