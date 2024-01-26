The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Trading Down 1.5%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 14,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 69,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.
The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 184.39% and a negative return on equity of 109.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter.
The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.
