The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 473087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at $661,747,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,802,896 shares of company stock valued at $55,270,571. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $85,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.