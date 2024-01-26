The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.98.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEV shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.
NYSE LEV opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $398.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.10. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 21.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $80.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
