The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEV shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lion Electric

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lion Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 13.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 96,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 59.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 293,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 6.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 129,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEV opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $398.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.10. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 21.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $80.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.