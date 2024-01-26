The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,314,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,285,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mosaic by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,261,000 after purchasing an additional 748,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after acquiring an additional 160,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

