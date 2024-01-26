Thomas D. Schwenger Sells 1,238 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $208.16 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $225.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 89,350 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

