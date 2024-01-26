Thomson Reuters Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.57. 28,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.48. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $112.84 and a 1 year high of $152.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,961,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after buying an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 89.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

