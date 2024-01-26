Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.85. Approximately 39,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 206,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $507.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32.

Get Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.