Townsend & Associates Inc Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Townsend & Associates Inc cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.65. 1,780,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,910,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.14 and a 200 day moving average of $153.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

