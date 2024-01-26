Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 12,041 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 255% compared to the average volume of 3,395 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,136,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 64,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 383,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

