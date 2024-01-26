Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Update

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 142,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 354,593 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $2,394,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 158.8% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 549,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 336,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.19. 29,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.44 million. Analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGS. TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

