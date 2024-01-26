Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 247,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,418,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Specifically, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,326 shares of company stock worth $138,762. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

