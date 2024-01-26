Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRMK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

TRMK opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,299,000 after buying an additional 131,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,011,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,088,000 after acquiring an additional 65,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,637,000 after acquiring an additional 461,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

