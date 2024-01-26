Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Trading 18.3% Higher

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Tryg A/S Stock Up 18.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16.

About Tryg A/S

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

