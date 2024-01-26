Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of TCX stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $248.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.07. Tucows has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 116.01%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tucows by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 84,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 2nd quarter worth $2,186,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.7% during the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,969,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
