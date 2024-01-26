Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Up 29,516.7% in January

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a growth of 29,516.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tyro Payments Price Performance

Shares of TYPMF stock remained flat at $2.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

About Tyro Payments

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Payments and Banking. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

