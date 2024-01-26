TZP Strategies Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of TZP Strategies Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZPSU. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

About TZP Strategies Acquisition

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.